After rearranging heavy furniture,

I decide to order a bundle of clouds;

A firm one for my bed,

A dresser made of cloud,

A billowing pair at the window,

And a pillow of the softest cloud.

I will paint the walls sky blue

And clouds will lighten the anguish

Of our sinful world.

Gaza is in the air we breathe;

I won’t forget the pretty child,

Bombed and broken in two.

Where her upper body landed,

An incongruous Greek fragment

Retained the delicate beauty.

Deeper than this destruction

Is the un-manifest,

But who wants to discover it?