Send in the Clouds
After rearranging heavy furniture,
I decide to order a bundle of clouds;
A firm one for my bed,
A dresser made of cloud,
A billowing pair at the window,
And a pillow of the softest cloud.
I will paint the walls sky blue
And clouds will lighten the anguish
Of our sinful world.
Gaza is in the air we breathe;
I won’t forget the pretty child,
Bombed and broken in two.
Where her upper body landed,
An incongruous Greek fragment
Retained the delicate beauty.
Deeper than this destruction
Is the un-manifest,
But who wants to discover it?