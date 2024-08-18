1.

An urging in my heart

Is calling down the tears,

With a promise of inviolable goodness.

Involvement at the level of facts

Requires making judgments,

Different from embracing goodness.

A divine conclusion comes

In the fullness of my heart.

We exist in a medium of goodness

And if facts deny it,

It’s the mind failing to see.

In every individual,

The true face is love,

Unmasked in my heart’s perfect mirror.

inviolable: sacred, invulnerable, absolute.

2.

Has goodness fled from my country

Where a bought Congress

Cheers for genocide?

Has goodness fled

From our beautiful land,

Nature manipulated and polluted?

Are we enslaved or free?

O Goodness,

The measure of our true state.