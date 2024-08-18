Answer to Chaos
1.
An urging in my heart
Is calling down the tears,
With a promise of inviolable goodness.
Involvement at the level of facts
Requires making judgments,
Different from embracing goodness.
A divine conclusion comes
In the fullness of my heart.
We exist in a medium of goodness
And if facts deny it,
It’s the mind failing to see.
In every individual,
The true face is love,
Unmasked in my heart’s perfect mirror.
inviolable: sacred, invulnerable, absolute.
2.
Has goodness fled from my country
Where a bought Congress
Cheers for genocide?
Has goodness fled
From our beautiful land,
Nature manipulated and polluted?
Are we enslaved or free?
O Goodness,
The measure of our true state.