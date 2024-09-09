We have a long history of recorded lies,

Spanning millennia.

Only recently,

Lies made a dangerous pandemic

With safe and effective vaccines.

Money and more lies support Ukraine

And Israeli-American lies

Continue the genocide in Palestine.

Truth is uncovered by rigorous research,

But one quintessential lie isn’t commonly known.

The overlords imposed a controlling mind on humanity.

Only the presence of the heart exposes

This false personal self.

It alone is real.

Garden Variety Lies