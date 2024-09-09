A Quintessential Lie
We have a long history of recorded lies,
Spanning millennia.
Only recently,
Lies made a dangerous pandemic
With safe and effective vaccines.
Money and more lies support Ukraine
And Israeli-American lies
Continue the genocide in Palestine.
Truth is uncovered by rigorous research,
But one quintessential lie isn’t commonly known.
The overlords imposed a controlling mind on humanity.
Only the presence of the heart exposes
This false personal self.
It alone is real.
Garden Variety Lies
When you get deep into this learning game you soon become aware that everything you had been told was a lie. The next step is to figure out what to do with that reality.
Love this!