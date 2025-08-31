Robbers of the night

Thieving on the highway

In the days of the Old West.

Now they lurk in hiding places.

These deceiving shapes around you

Steal the certainty you had,

Disarm you, taking past and future,

Leaving no escape.

But the robbers did you a favor.

You enjoy the confusion

Between stars and satellites

And when the ground translocates to some other place,

You won’t mind the rebellion, the abandonment of law.

You feel glad to wander on an empty canvas

Which the robbers un-painted in the night.