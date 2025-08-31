A Prescient Poem
From 1985
Robbers of the night
Thieving on the highway
In the days of the Old West.
Now they lurk in hiding places.
These deceiving shapes around you
Steal the certainty you had,
Disarm you, taking past and future,
Leaving no escape.
But the robbers did you a favor.
You enjoy the confusion
Between stars and satellites
And when the ground translocates to some other place,
You won’t mind the rebellion, the abandonment of law.
You feel glad to wander on an empty canvas
Which the robbers un-painted in the night.