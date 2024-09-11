Writing from the Heart Jewel
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Poems From the Heart Jewel
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Naked Truth
When identity in one chunk falls,
1 hr ago
•
Julie Stander
1
Share this post
Naked Truth
juliece3.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
A Quintessential Lie
We have a long history of recorded lies,
Sep 9
•
Julie Stander
13
Share this post
A Quintessential Lie
juliece3.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Sweetest Child
Sweetest child,
Sep 6
•
Julie Stander
2
Share this post
Sweetest Child
juliece3.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Empty Reins
I exist unknowing,
Sep 2
•
Julie Stander
1
Share this post
Empty Reins
juliece3.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
August 2024
True Value
Soon we’ll be exchanging
Aug 29
•
Julie Stander
1
Share this post
True Value
juliece3.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
No Bondage
I live Where there’s no rent,
Aug 26
•
Julie Stander
1
Share this post
No Bondage
juliece3.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Paint
Is the ocean a kind of paint
Aug 23
•
Julie Stander
1
Share this post
Paint
juliece3.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Answer to Chaos
1. An urging in my heart
Aug 18
•
Julie Stander
2
Share this post
Answer to Chaos
juliece3.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Sanity
Time is heavy
Aug 15
•
Julie Stander
1
Share this post
Sanity
juliece3.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Closet
Now is the time
Aug 10
•
Julie Stander
1
Share this post
Closet
juliece3.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Common Heart
Our hearts are the same,
Aug 6
•
Julie Stander
1
Share this post
Common Heart
juliece3.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Tastes
Depression is the taste of separation.
Aug 3
•
Julie Stander
1
Share this post
Tastes
juliece3.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Julie Stander
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts