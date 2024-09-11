Writing from the Heart Jewel

Naked Truth
When identity in one chunk falls,
  
Julie Stander
A Quintessential Lie
We have a long history of recorded lies,
  
Julie Stander
Sweetest Child
Sweetest child,
  
Julie Stander
Empty Reins
I exist unknowing,
  
Julie Stander

August 2024

True Value
Soon we’ll be exchanging
  
Julie Stander
No Bondage
I live Where there’s no rent,
  
Julie Stander
Paint
Is the ocean a kind of paint
  
Julie Stander
Answer to Chaos
1. An urging in my heart
  
Julie Stander
Sanity
Time is heavy
  
Julie Stander
Closet
Now is the time
  
Julie Stander
Common Heart
Our hearts are the same,
  
Julie Stander
Tastes
Depression is the taste of separation.
  
Julie Stander
